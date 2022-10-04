New Delhi: The Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released its September 2022 data. Last month the automobile sales in India stood at 14,64,001 units as against 13,19,647 units in September 2021. FADA also noted that it expects even better sales in October as the festive season gathers steam in the country.Also Read - Looking For A Job? Apple Will Hire You If You Have THESE 4 Qualities

"Dealers anticipate this to be the best festive period in a decade for the passenger vehicle segment as we anticipate even higher sales during the month," it said.

Barring tractors' sales which decreased by -1.5 per cent, all the other categories were in green. 2 wheeler, 3 wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle sales were up by 9 per cent, 72 per cent, 10 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.

In the two-wheeler OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) category, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. ranked No 1 with a market share (in September 2022) of 27.98 per cent followed by Hero Motocorp Ltd. and TVS Motor Company Ltd. having 24.64 per cent and 16.82 per cent market shares respectively. The market share of Hero Motorcorp that stood at 29.91 per cent in September 2021 came down to 24.64 per cent in September 2022.

When it comes to three-wheeler OEM, Bajaj Auto Ltd commands over three times the market share of its nearest competitor, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd. The market share of Bajaj Auto Ltd for September 2022 stood at 30.47 per cent as against Piaggio’s which stood at 8 per cent.

Tata Motors Ltd leads the commercial vehicle OEM segment with a 40.17 per cent market share followed by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd holding 24.54 per cent and 15.84 per cent market share respectively.

Passenger vehicle retails increased 10 per cent to 2,60,556 units last month as against 2,37,502 units in September 2021. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd boasts a 39.88 per cent market share in September 22, down from 41.80 per cent a year back. Hyundai Motor India Ltd takes the No 2 position with a market share of 15.01 per cent

“Better availability of cars due to easing semiconductor supply, new launches and feature rich products kept customers glued to dealerships for getting their favourite vehicles during the auspicious period,” Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Manish Raj Singhania said in a statement.

While semiconductor supply continues to ease, FADA requests OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to match supply as per the demand so that PV sales can further receive a boost, he added.