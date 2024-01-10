Home

India’s Biggest Shopping Mall To Be Set Up In Ahmedabad By UAE-based Lulu Group

Yusuff Ali had hinted in September 2023 that his group was going to set up two large shopping malls in India, in Ahmedabad and Chennai. (File image)

India’s Biggest Shopping Mall: LuLu Group, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based retailer is set to construct what it termed India’s biggest shopping mall, in Ahmedabad. The cost of the project is estimated to be in the tune of Rs 4,000 crore. Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International said that the construction for the proposed shopping mall will start in 2024 itself while talking to news agency ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

A miniature has been put up for display at the UAE stall in Vibrant Gujarat.

“The construction for India’s biggest shopping mall will start, and it is a miniature (model). The construction will start this year itself,” said Ali.

Yusuff Ali had hinted in September 2023 that his group was going to set up two large shopping malls in India, in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

“We are going to construct one of the largest shopping malls in Ahmedabad and Chennai and we are opening our shopping mall in Hyderabad end of this month. Also, we are going to different states for shopping malls and food processing,” he had said while speaking to ANI.

Currently, the LuLu Group has malls in six Indian cities, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad being the latest.

Lulu Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has been known as a trendsetter in the retail industry in the Middle East and North Africa region. It operates over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets and is immensely popular with discerning shoppers across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

In August 2022, Lulu Group announced that it was planning to launch as many as 12 malls across India over the next three years, spread over a total of around 5 million sq ft of development. The UAE-based group said it is planning to establish malls in Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

“We are planning to set up 12 malls in the next three years. These would be in Calicut, Tirur, Perinthalmanna, Kottayam, Palakkad in Kerala and Noida, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ahmedabad (in Uttar Pradesh), Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai,” Shibu Philips, the then director of Lulu Group India had said.

LuLu Group International, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), was founded in 2000 by MA Yusuff Ali from Nattika in Kerala, India. The Group mainly operates “Lulu Hypermarket”, a chain of hypermarkets that ranks among the top grocers in many of the markets it operates in.

It is one of the largest retail chains in Asia and is the biggest in the Middle East with 259 outlets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and elsewhere. Lulu Group employs more than 65,000-plus strong workforce from 42 different nations and has an annual turnover of USD 8 billion globally.

(With ANI inputs)

