Current Account Deficit (CAD) Of India Narrows To $8.3 Billion In July-September Quarter

The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $61 billion in the quarter from $78.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. The decline in the country’s oil import bill due to the decline in crude prices during the quarter played a key role in the decline in the trade deficit.

India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) Narrows To $8.3 Billion In July-September Quarter

New Delhi: India’s current account deficit narrowed in the July-September quarter of the current financial year due to a lower merchandise trade deficit and an increase in services exports, the RBI said on Tuesday. The current account deficit (CAD) stood at $8.3 billion or 1 per cent of GDP, in the second quarter of 2023–24, compared to $9.2 billion or 1.1 per cent of GDP, in the preceding quarter. The CAD had been at $30.9 billion or 3.8 per cent of GDP, in the same quarter a year ago.

“Services exports grew by 4.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net service receipts increased both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis,” the RBI said.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $28.1 billion, increasing by 2.6 per cent from their level during the corresponding period a year ago. NRI deposits also recorded a net inflow of $3.2 billion during the second quarter of the current financial year, as compared to a net inflow of $2.5 billion in Q2 of 2022–23.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.