New Delhi: In a good news for the economy of the country, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday stated that the GDP in the third quarter of 2020-21 shows growth at 0.4 per cent. With this, the country's economy is now out of a technical recession after two consecutive quarters of degrowth.

“GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 36.22 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.08 lakh crore in Q3 of 2019-20, showing a growth of 0.4 per cent,” data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.