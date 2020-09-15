New Delhi: Already in a state of uncertainty and turmoil, there’s another piece of bad news for the country’s economy in coming months. The economic growth of India will contract by 9 per cent in the current fiscal as the coronavirus pandemic weighs heavily on economic activity and consumer sentiment in the country, says Asian Development Bank (ADB). Also Read - Six Months on, Over 69,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours, Death Count Comes Down to 977

However, in its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020 update, ADB projected a strong recovery for the Indian economy in 2021-22, with gross domestic product (GDP) growing by 8 per cent as mobility and business activities resume more widely.

"India imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the pandemic and this has had a severe impact on economic activity," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada.

“It is crucial that containment measures, such as robust testing, tracking, and ensuring treatment capacities, are implemented consistently and effectively to stop the spread of COVID-19 and provide a sustainable platform for the economy’s recovery for the next fiscal year and beyond,” Sawada further added.