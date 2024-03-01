Home

India’s Firm Stand Against Thai Ambassador’s ‘Offensive’ Comments At WTO On Public Stockholding Policy

The Thai ambassador to the WTO accused India of exporting rice at unfairly low prices with government subsidies. The Indian delegation objected to the claim, and also lodged a complaint

Mumbai: Row sparked at WTO meeting over Thai Ambassador to Geneva, Pimchanok Pitfield’s ‘offensive’ remarks about India’s use of Public Stockholding (PSH) for export purposes, according to reports.

The Thai ambassador to the WTO accused India of exporting rice at unfairly low prices with government subsidies. The Indian delegation objected to the claim, and also lodged a complaint, taking strong exception to the claim, reported CNN-News18.

Agricultural trade issues have divided countries over two decades, where in India and other countries pushing for more reforms and current rules does not permit them to give more freedom to the farmers in their country.

India took offence to the tone and manner of the comment made and said that, It was the tone used, which was offensive and this remark was followed by members of the Cairns group applauding the comment.

“Our stand is consistent… we have to see who is blocking the issues and who is responsible for not letting things go smoothly… It is proved that India in fact is a consensus builder and we are playing a key role in making consensus …and certain countries are breaking that consensus on certain issues,” Piyush Goyal told reporters here.

He also said that India stands on strong principles of fair play, justice at the WTO and wants to ensure that all decisions taken at the multilateral body are in the best interests of India’s farmers and fisher-folk. “We strongly demand that those who are blocking various decisions at the WTO should start addressing the concerns of developing countries like India,” the minister said.

On Wednesday, Minister Piyush Goyal said India is a consensus builder in the WTO by playing a key role in the process but some countries are breaking that.

He also said “India stands on strong principles of fair play, and justice at the WTO and wants to ensure that all decisions taken at the multi-lateral body are in the best interests of India’s farmers and fisherfolk.”

He added that the “first and foremost” issue that the WTO MC13 should address is generating trust that the WTO can deliver, and whatever decisions are taken at the WTO will be adhered to in letter and spirit And if somebody breaks the rules of the WTO, they can be taken to task through the dispute resolution mechanism.”

