New Delhi: India's first bullet train project may face up to five years of delay due to coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project which is scheduled to be completed by December 2023 may now be commissioned fully by October 2028, officials said.

Officials said that the pandemic has led to delays in opening tenders and land acquisition and talks are underway with the Japanese team that is working on the project. They have, however, maintained the official deadline as of now.

According to reports, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has already acquired 63 per cent of the land for the project — about 77% land in Gujarat, 80% in Dadar Nagar Haveli and 22% in Maharashtra, while there are still issues in acquiring land in areas like Palghar in Maharashtra and Navsari in Gujarat.

“Because of COVID, we had to postpone the opening of a few of the tenders. It is difficult to assess the impact of the pandemic on the project as it is still continuing. We cannot say how the pandemic will affect the project as I don’t know how long it will last,” NHSRCL MD Achal Khare said.

One of the civil work contracts for the construction of stations, bridges, viaducts, maintenance depots, and tunnels across the network is to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore.

Another major cause for delay, officials noted, could be the cost escalation owing to a fall in the rupee against the Japanese yen.

With the total cost of the project pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, the Centre has to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while Gujarat and Maharashtra are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. Japan is to fund the remaining cost through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.

“Even if the land acquisition is completed and tenders are opened, NHSRCL will be unable to finish the work within the deadline. Also, the Japanese who have been allotted land here have not been able to begin any of their works, which is sure to delay the project further,” the official asserted.

Notably, tenders for civil works for 345 km out of 508 km alignment, or 68 per cent of civil works, have already been floated. This includes six MAHSR stations (including one underground station in Mumbai). The works related to utility diversion are progressing well and the construction of Sabarmati passenger hub (a multi-modal hub) in Sabarmati, Gujarat has also started.

The hostel building of High-Speed Training Institute (which is presently being used for COVID-19 patients) and training tracks in Vadodara are also completed.

The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through three districts in Maharashtra (Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar) and eight districts in Gujarat (Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad).