India’s First Bullet Train to be Launched By 2026 on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route, Ashwini Vaishnaw Makes Big Announcement

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while addressing the Rising Bharat Summit on Tuesday announced that the country’s first bullet train service will be launched by 2026 between Ahmedabad- Mumbai. “India’s first bullet train will be ready in 2026, and will run in one section from Surat,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said during the event.

He further added that the Central government is working on the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR (highspeed rail) project and it will cover Surat-Bilimora in Gujarat, and the full stretch is expected to be completed in 2028.

Vaishnaw further added that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will prove to be a corridor of economic prosperity which will transform towns and cities along the route and becoming a learning experience for future initiatives.

According to the minister, the train project will deploy Japan’s Shinkansen Technology at an estimated cost of Rs 1.10 lakh crore and the services for the project are expected to begin by 2026. Moreover, the project aims to create a high-frequency mass transportation system.

The Railway minister stated that according to the proposal, the bullet train will pass through a sea tunnel to reach Mumbai from Thane. The work on the sea tunnel has begun.

First announced in 2017, the first high-speed train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will see bullet trains running at a speed of 320 kmph.

He stated that an advanced planning is done by the Railways and it needs hard work and communication at all levels.

