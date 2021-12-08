New Delhi: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a big announcement about India’s first high-speed bullet train and said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-speed Rail Corridor Project is in the making which will be ready by 2026. Speaking to AajTak, the Railways Minister stated that people will have to wait for roughly 5 years before they can ride the first-ever high-speed locomotive in the country.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Passengers Can Change Boarding Stations Just 24 Hours Before Departure | Here’s How

However, the Railways Minister said in case of any postponement, the bullet train project can go up to 2027 but not beyond that.

As per the latest updates, the implementing agency National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has collaborated with Japan Railway Track Consultant Company (JRTC) to bring the bullet train to India.

Giving further details, Vaishnaw said that the Japanese have adopted different style of work and they like to have everything ready before start working on the project.

Saying that the Japanese are waiting for the land acquisition drive to reach completion smoothly, Vaishnaw said the corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad required the acquisition of land and the project seems to have stuck in Maharashtra.

India’s First High-Speed Bullet Train: All you need to know