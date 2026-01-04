Home

Business

Indias first Hydrogen train to begin operations from…; will carry 2500 passengers, trial run scheduled on THIS date, top speed will..

India’s first Hydrogen train to begin operations from…; will carry 2500 passengers, trial run scheduled on THIS date, top speed will..

The configuration of the train for the trial run will consist of two Driver Power Cars (DPC) along with eight passenger coaches.

As 2026 commences, India is ready to accomplish a breakthrough in environmentally friendly transportation. The nation’s first hydrogen-powered railway will commence operations between Jind and Sonipat, thus reaching an important milestone towards reducing environmental impact. Final loading and testing of the train will occur this week at the Jind Railway station, as reported by Zee News.

The trial run is scheduled to start on January 26, 2026, on a 90-km route between Jind and Sonipat. The configuration of the train for the trial run will consist of two Driver Power Cars (DPC) along with eight passenger coaches. Once the trial is completed, both Indian Railways, RDSO, and the Spanish partners, Green H Company, will prepare a report jointly for submission to the Government.

Hydrogen-powered trains are a significant advancement over traditional diesel-powered engines. Hydrogen-powered trains are fast and eco-friendly.

Top Speed: The train can reach a top speed of 150 km/h, as reported by Zee News.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Fuel Ratio: Using the most recent electrochemical technology, 9 kg of water yields 900 grams of hydrogen for fuel, enough to run the train for one kilometer.

Capacity: The train can hold 3,000 kg of hydrogen and 7,680 kg of oxygen.

The largest hydrogen production facility in the nation was built at Jind in collaboration with a Spanish business. With a 1.5 MW power supply, the plant is fully operational and guarantees a steady fuel output.

The train coaches have already arrived at Shakur Basti station. There are sixteen passenger coaches and four Driver Power Car coaches among them. These will be introduced gradually. The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai is the manufacturer of these train carriages.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.