India’s First Semiconductor Fabrication Plant By TATA Group; Impact & Benefits To The Country Explained

Establishing a semiconductor fabrication plant in India can lead the country's economic growth and technological advancement.It presents an opportunity to reduce dependence on imports, enhance domestic production capabilities, and stimulate innovation across sectors.

On Thursday, Cabinet Approved India’s first commercial semiconductor chip fabrication unit in Gujarat to be managed by TATA group, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“All three units will start construction within the next 100 days. 50,000 wafer per month will be manufactured. 300 crore chips will be manufactured annually through this facility’’, added minister.

What are these Semiconductor Chips & how will it benefit India in the manufacturing sector and also to boost its economy? Let us take a look in detail

What Are Semiconductor Chips?

Semiconductor chips are crucial components in various electronic devices, from smartphones to computers, automobiles, and medical equipment. Semiconductor chips are the backbone of modern technology, powering devices that drive communication, computation, and automation.

The fabrication process is the toughest part in manufacturing semiconductors. It requires clean rooms which maintain sterile conditions and prevent contamination by air particles. It’s a very lengthy process to manufacture the final product of a semiconductor which includes around 500 and 1,500 steps in the overall manufacturing process of semiconductor wafers. This process also conducts various inputs like silicon wafers, commodity chemicals, speciality chemicals along with clean water supply and uninterrupted power supply.

India is focusing on all three aspects of the semiconductor ecosystem from packaging units called ATMP facilities; assembly and testing projects which are called OSAT plants; and full-scale foundries which manufacture chips.

How Will Semiconductor Chips Plant Benefit Country?

The establishment of a semiconductor fab in India will make the country a key player in the global value chain of semiconductor manufacturing India can attract investment and foster partnerships with international technology companies.

India’s first semiconductor fabrication initiative will also help the country’s economy. It boosts manufacturing competitiveness, reduces import dependency, narrows the trade deficit, and will also strengthen India’s position in the global technology landscape. It will also help the growth of ancillary industries and spurs innovation-led entrepreneurship.

Can India Compete With the World In semiconductors?

“The tailwinds are helping India progress in semiconductors. Our cooperation and partnerships with the US, EU, Japan, Korea etc. are tailwinds for our ambitions in semiconductors and electronics. The other countries who thought they were ahead of us have headwinds with export control that are working against them. So, we have a unique opportunity in electronics, in electronics design in semiconductors and semiconductor design at the same time,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT.

India also has a proposal by Israel’s Tower Semiconductor to develop a $11 billion fabrication plant in the country which is under evaluation. Chandrasekhar said Tower’s proposal is “complex” as it needs a longer period of buildout. But if the proposal is accepted, that would add to the potential of India starting to become a meaningful destination for the manufacturing of mature node chips. In June last year, India had approved a $2.75 billion packaging plant being set up by US-based Micron Technology, which is currently under construction in Gujarat.

