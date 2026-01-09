Home

Indias first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will connect these 2 cities; Check fare, facilities, capacity, and other details here

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the fare for the Vande Bharat Sleeper has been kept significantly lower.

New Delhi: The Country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train is about to be launched. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared this information as he announced that that the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train will run between Guwahati (Assam) and Howrah (West Bengal). He said that the train’s trials, testing, and certification have been completed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag it off in January.

Which cities will the train connect?

This sleeper train will directly benefit the Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon districts of Assam and the Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah districts of West Bengal, strengthening connectivity between the Northeast and Eastern India.

Total of 16 coaches

The Vande Bharat sleeper train will have a total of 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC, 4 two-tier AC, and 1 first-class AC coach. It will have a total passenger capacity of approximately 823 passengers, making long-distance overnight journeys comfortable.

Modern design and safety

A completely new bogie and suspension system have been developed for this train. Features such as ergonomic interiors, safe staircases, improved noise control, KAVACH system, CCTV cameras, emergency talk-back units, and advanced fire safety make it extremely safe.

He posted on X: भारत की प्रगति, आत्मनिर्भरता और आधुनिक सोच का प्रतीक!

देश की पहली वंदे भारत स्लीपर ट्रेन 180 किमी/घंटे की रफ्तार, आधुनिक सुविधाओं और उन्नत सुरक्षा तकनीक के साथ कोलकाता–गुवाहाटी के बीच संचालित होगी। #VandeBharatSleeper (Symbol of India’s progress, self-reliance, and modern thinking! The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train, with a speed of 180 km/h, modern amenities, and advanced safety technology, will operate between Kolkata–Guwahati. #VandeBharatSleeper)

Comfortable overnight journey

This semi-high-speed train will run at a design speed of up to 180 km/h. The timetable will be designed so that the train departs in the evening and reaches its destination the next morning, providing passengers with a comfortable and time-saving overnight journey.

Fare and food

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the fare for the Vande Bharat Sleeper has been kept significantly lower. The fare from Guwahati to Howrah will be Rs 2300 for 3AC, approximately Rs 3000 for 2AC, and Rs 3600 for First AC.

Special arrangements have been made for regional cuisine for the passengers. Assamese food will be served on the train departing from Guwahati and traditional Bengali cuisine on the train departing from Kolkata, making the journey culturally enriching as well.

