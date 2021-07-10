New Delhi: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD1.013 billion during the week ended July 2. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to $610.012 billion from USD608.999 billion reported for the week ended June 25.Also Read - Yami Gautam Summoned by ED For Allegedly Violating Foreign Exchange Management Act

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Also Read - GST Council Special Session To Be Convened To Discuss Compensation-Related Issues: Sitharaman

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $748 million to $566.988 billion. Similarly, the value of the country’s gold reserves rose by $76 million to $36.372 billion. Also Read - Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Extension of Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojna Till March 31

On the same note, the SDR value increases by $49 million to $1.548 billion. In addition, the country’s reserve position with the IMF rose by $139 million to $5.105 billion.