Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 5.271 billion during the week ended May 28. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to USD 598.165 billion from USD 592.894 billion reported for the week ended May 21.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by USD 5.010 billion to USD 553.529 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves gained by USD 265 million to USD 38.106 billion.

Besides, the SDR value gained by USD 2 million at USD 1.515 billion.

On the other hand, the country’s reserve position with the IMF inched lower by USD 5 million to USD 5.016 billion.