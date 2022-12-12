India’s Forex Reserves Dip By $74.65 Billion Between March 31-September 30

The lower house of the parliament was informed that the decline in foreign exchange reserves was mainly due to the revaluation of foreign currency Assets to reflect prevailing global market conditions and on account of market intervention operations of the Reserve Bank of India to smoothen exchange rate volatility.

New Delhi: India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by 74.65 billion USD to 532.66 billion USD between March 31 and September 30.

“The Foreign Exchange Reserves of India stood at US$ 607.31 billion as on March 31, 2022. They declined by US$ 74.65 billion to US$ 532.66 billion as on September 30, 2022,” said Minister of State, Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

It said that the exchange rate of the Indian Rupee (INR) is market-determined. “INR, which had earlier weakened by 8.7 per cent against the US dollar (till October 19, 2022) has since pared some of the losses and its depreciation stands at about 6.9 per cent in the current financial year (till November 30, 2022). In comparison to emerging market peer currencies, INR movement has been relatively stable,” said the reply.

Further, the statement in the Lok Sabha added that Rupee performed better than most Asian peer currencies, including Chinese Renminbi (10.6 per cent), Indonesian Rupiah (8.7 per cent), Philippine Peso (8.5 per cent), South Korean Won (8.1 per cent), Taiwanese Dollar (7.3 per cent), etc., during the financial year. Moreover, INR has fared better than other emerging market currencies such as Turkish Lira (21.2 per cent), South African Rand (15.1 per cent) and Brazilian Real (8.7 per cent).

“USD-INR spot closed 26 paise higher at 82.53 on spot on the back of uptick in the US Dollar Index ahead of US Fed meeting on Wednesday. Going into the Fed meeting, we could see USDINR be range bound between 82.25 and 82.80 on spot,” said Anindya Banerjee, VP – Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd on Monday currency figures.