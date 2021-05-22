Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 563 million during the week ended May 14. Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas To Reduce Blood Pressure And Hypertension

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to USD 590.028 billion

from USD 589.465 billion reported for the week ended May 7.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by USD 377 million to USD 546.870 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country’s gold reserves gained by USD 174 million to USD 36.654 billion.

Besides, the SDR value gained by USD 2 million at USD 1.506 billion.

On the same note, the country’s reserve position with the IMF inched higher by USD 10 million to USD 4.999 billion.