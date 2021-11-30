New Delhi: India’s GDP has witnessed a gain of 8.4% compared to 7.4% contraction in the same period last year inching gradually back to normalcy as coronavirus related restrictions eased significantly in the aftermath of a devastating second wave. GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.97 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21.Also Read - 8 Cases Of Cryptocurrency-Related Fraud Under Probe By ED: FM Sitharaman In Rajya Sabha