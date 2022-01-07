New Delhi: The National Statistical Office (NSO) released on Friday projected India’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 9.2 per cent in the current FY 2021-22 against a contraction of 7.3 percent in 2020-21. “The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 percent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 percent in 2020-21,” the NSO said in the report.Also Read - 5 Ways COVID Vaccine Can Impact Your Menstrual Health | Doctors Speak

“Real GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6 percent,” it added. Also Read - Liverpool Re-Open Training Ground After Shutdown Due to Covid-19

It must be noted that the estimated growth in real gross domestic product (GDP) is lower than Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 9.5% made in its monetary policy committee meeting last month. Also Read - US Supreme Court Considers Putting Halt To Biden Administration’s Vaccine Mandates

India’s GDP is estimated to rise 9.2% in the ongoing financial year, as compared to contraction of 7.3% in 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/BvDHLaZXHw — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

The NSO report also stated that the Gross Value Added (GVA) is expected to rise by 8.6% compared to a contraction of 6.2% in FY21.

“However, these are early projections for 2021-22,” the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.

Notably, amid COVID pandemic, the GDP of the country went up 20.1% in the first quarter of the fiscal year and 8.4% in the second quarter. The NSO report further claimed that the agriculture is estimated to grow 3.9% in FY22 compared to a growth of 3.6% in FY21 while manufacturing growth is estimated at 12.5% as against a contraction of 7.2% last fiscal.