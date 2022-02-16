New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Finance in its monthly economic review which was released on Wednesday said the high-frequency indicators show that the economy of the country is well on its way to growing above 9 per cent as projected in the advanced estimates for the current fiscal.Also Read - Good News! Fresh Covid Cases Drop by 19 Per Cent Globally, Deaths Stable: WHO

The review report from the ministry also stated that the COVID third wave impacted the economic activities, compared to the previous two waves, and this is likely to help economic indices grow positively.

"India is experiencing the subsiding of the third wave induced by Omicron variant of COVID-19. Although quickest of the three waves to reach the peak, it has been the least fatal thankfully," the review said.

The report further stated that global inflation and energy prices are likely to be influential in determining India’s rate of inflation.

As RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) retained the forecast for the current fiscal at 5.3 per cent, the inflation for the current year is set to close within its tolerance band of 4±2 per cent.

The finance ministry also stated in the review report that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its January 2022 update has lowered its global growth estimate for 2022. Yet the country is the only large and major nation listed by the IMF whose growth projection has been revised upwards in 2022.