Home

Business

India’s Housing Market To Bloom With Growing Demand In 2024, Says CREDAI Report; Marks 2023 As Significant Year

India’s Housing Market To Bloom With Growing Demand In 2024, Says CREDAI Report; Marks 2023 As Significant Year

The CREDAI report has indicated that the real estate industry saw record sales of residential properties in terms of both volumes and value.

Industry experts said the Indian real estate sector is actively seeking pivotal government backing.

New Delhi: CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) and Liases Foras have released a report on real estate development in India. The report has indicated that there will be substantial growth in housing demand in India, with projections reaching 93 million houses by 2036.

Trending Now

Factors Leading To Growth In Various Sectors

The report attributes this surge to various factors, including the population growth in both urban and rural areas, favourable macro-economic indicators, and demographic trends. It emphasises the role of tier-II and tier-III cities in spearheading both the demand and supply of housing, especially with government initiatives to establish Smart Cities.

You may like to read

2023 Marked As Huge Year Of Interest

The report goes on to say that the year 2023 marked a huge increase in homebuyer interest, witnessing over 19,050 RERA registrations at the pan-India level, with 45 percent of projects falling under the residential segment alone. It also stated that the existing housing stock is at 10,42,195 units at the national level, which is a 3 per cent decline on a quarterly basis.

Moreover, the Tier II cities, which are driven by robust demand, saw a decrease in real estate inventory, currently holding a 20-month supply in the quarter ending September 2023.

India’s housing market defied logic this year to register all-time high sales as home buyers snapped up deals despite a jump in asking prices and the highest interest rates in six years. Market experts strongly believe the demand will not only sustain itself in 2024 but rise further, albeit at a slower pace, due to high economic growth and expectations of a fall in home loan interest rates.

Real Estate Industry Sees Record Sales of Residential Properties

The real estate industry saw record sales of residential properties in terms of both volumes and value, real estate market data showed, as consumers are increasingly buying into the idea of home ownership post-Covid pandemic.

The ouster of dubious developers from the real estate market thanks to greater regulatory oversight via RERA helped boost confidence among home buyers. The insolvency law, too, has played a role in the elimination of defaulting builders.

Tier-II Cities Emerge As New Ground For Flex office operators

Tier-II cities in India emerged as new ground for flex office operators, real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia said in a report. The report highlighted that nearly 26 major flex office operators recorded presence across 10 Tier II cities in 2023.

Flex space can generally be defined as any building or commercial property that has a mixture of warehouse space, office space, and/or retail space. These 10 cities include Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vishakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Bhubaneshwar. As per the report, flexible workspace operators are recognising the potential of these markets and are rapidly expanding their presence, providing options for start-ups as well as established firms.

The report noted that Ahmedabad has the highest flex stock, with more than 0.5 mn. sq. ft. as of September. Other cities, including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi and Indore, have flex stock between 0.3 and 0.5 mn. sq. ft. According to the report, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar have flex office stock lower than 0.3 million sq. ft.

Prominent flex operators such as Awfis and Incuspaze recorded their presence in more than five cities, including Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Indore and Bhubaneswar. Other players who forayed into these cities include IWG, IndiQube and Smartworks, among others.

According to the report, overall office absorption across the 10 cities stood at ~1.6 mn sq. ft. in January-September 2023 period, led by Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Thiruvananthapuram. The total office stock in these 10 tier-II cities stood at ~68 mn. sq. ft. as of September, with Ahmedabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram each boasting office stock higher than 7.5 mn. sq. ft.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.