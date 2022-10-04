New Delhi: Data speaks for itself. The much-touted ‘Make in India’ campaign of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is reaping a good harvest — about 3 million iPhones were made in India last year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Let’s make no mistake — China produced 230 million iPhones last year, said the same data — there is a long way to go, but the path is clearer now.Also Read - Looking For A Job? Apple Will Hire You If You Have THESE 4 Qualities

‘MADE IN INDIA’ iPHONES

Apple Inc started the manufacture of iPhones in India in 2017. The first model which the tech giant made in India was iPhone SE. Thereafter, Apple has manufactured its advanced models like iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and now, iPhone 14 in India. Also Read - iPhone 14's 'Crash Detection' Feature May Not Always Detect Collision

Apple’s Taiwanese contractors Foxconn and Wistron Corp are the companies that have setup their manufacturing facilities in India. Recently, by investing Rs 1,100 crore in Mahindra World City business area near Chennai, Pegatron has become the 3rd iPhone manufacturer in India. Also Read - Apple to Launch Standalone Classical Music App this Year

An earlier report by the Bloomberg had claimed the Tatas have had preliminary talks with Wistron to establish a joint venture to manufacture iPhones in India. Whether or not the salt-to-software Indian business conglomerate enters into a deal to manufacture iPhones in India, the ‘Made in India’ tag is only going to stay, and of course, be augmented.

Even though the company has never said it explicitly, we can see Apple has long term plans to replace China with India as its manufacturing hub. The Cupertino-based tech giant’s decision to begin the production of iPhone 14 in India just weeks after its global launch is the latest example. This, according to Moody’s, will also accelerate Apple’s expansion strategy in India. The never-ending hostility between Beijing and Washington, the infamous zero-COVID measures that Beijing took, have been some of the reasons among others that are luring tech giants out of China to a more business-friendly environment that India is providing.

After announced its decision to start an early-manufacture of iPhone 14 in India, analysts at JP Morgan had predicted that Apple might move up to 5 per cent of its manufacturing to India by the end of 2022. The report also added that one in every five iPhones would be ‘Made in India’ by the end of 2025.

Despite everything moving out of China is not a cake walk for Apple or for any other tech giant that spent decades streamlining an efficient supply chain. According to an analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence, it is going to take about eight years to move just 10 per cent of Apple’s production capacity out of China, where roughly 98 per cent of the company’s iPhones are made.

NOT JUST iPHONES!

The Indian mobile phone export market is not just concentrated to iPhones. According to Minister of state for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the country’s decision to incentivise local production has attracted global investments worth Rs 6,500 crore, and creating Rs 50,000 crore worth of mobile phone exports since 2015-16, the Mint reported.

The same report cites a study by industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and policy think tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) which said India’s overall electronics export reached $16 billion in FY22, with mobile phones accounting for about one-third of the total electronics export.