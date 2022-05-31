New Delhi: India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 8.7% in Financial year 2021-2022, compared with a contraction of 6.6% in FY21. The estimated numbers have come down from the official second advance estimate of 8.9% released on February 28 owing to third-wave of Covid-19 and surging global prices. In January-March period, the GDP however slowed 4.1 per cent from 5.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter as soaring prices slowed down consumer spending.Also Read - RBI Grade B Officers Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's How to Download Call Letter

Fiscal deficit for 2021-22, on the other hand, worked out to be 6.71 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), lower than 6.9 per cent projected by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget Estimates, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2020-21, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in the absolute terms was be Rs 15,86,537 crore (provisional).

The revenue deficit at the end of 2021-22 was 4.37 per cent.

For the last financial year, the government had initially pegged the fiscal deficit at 6.8 per cent of the GDP in the budget presented in February 2021.

The government in the revised estimates in the Budget for 2022-23 forecast a higher fiscal deficit of 6.9 per cent of the GDP or Rs 15,91,089 crore for the fiscal ended in March.