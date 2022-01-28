Gurugram: In a great piece of news for electric vehicle owners, India’s largest EV charging station has been set up at Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in Gurugram, reported the livemint. The EV charging station has the capacity of 100 charging points for 4 wheelers, it added.Also Read - Electric Vehicle Market In India To Get A New Player Soon, FedEx Arm Starts Trials In Bangalore

“This station is now open with 96 chargers for technical inspection for various ‘Certification Compliance’ and ‘Safety Standards’ laid two week ago by Power Ministry, Govt of India and which also opened the doors for offering government land to government or public agencies and private entities for setting up charging stations on a revenue-sharing basis,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Gurugram: Doctors Leave Cotton In Woman's Stomach During Operation, Police Case Filed

“This EV charging station will not only boost electric vehicles industry in the region, but will also act as a benchmark for large EV charging stations across the nation in future,” it said. Earlier, India’s largest EV charging station was situated in Navi Mumbai with 16 AC & 4 DC charging ports for EVs, the Mint report added. Also Read - Haryana Extends Lockdown-like Curbs Till Jan 28, Allows Gyms And Spas to Run At 50% Capacity | Check List of New Guidelines Here

On the occasion, Abhijeet Sinha, National Programme Director, Ease of Doing Business Programme and Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicle in additional charge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “India is on the verge of making investment in E-mobility charging infra setup highly competitive compared to fuel stations in terms of ease in licensing, commissioning, electrification, certification and to draw revenue equivalence with existing petrol pumps.”

“Electric vehicle charging station of this size and magnitude is rare and will be instrumental for the industry to experience actual Ease of Doing Business in smooth ‘Certification Compliance’ and ‘Safety Standards’. Electric vehicles are the future and this station is our prototyped preparation for that future,” he added.