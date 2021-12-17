Noida: After paving the way for the upcoming airport at Jewar, Noida soon will have India’s largest heliport. In this regard, the Uttar Pradesh government has given approval for the port project. As per a report by TOI, a tender for setting up a heliport in Sector 151 A is likely to be floated this week.Also Read - Gautam Buddh Nagar Residents Urge Noida Authority to Provide Space For Kids to Play in Sectors

The report suggested that the Noida Authority will follow the Jewar airport model and provide the land and development rights to a private agency for a period of 30 years after signing the agreement with it.

The heliport will be designed for helicopter take-offs and landings under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Notably, the Noida Development Authority is working on this project for the last five years and the state government has given approval to commence formalities related to construction and floating a tender for the project.

Giving details, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the port will be based on the lines of the upcoming Jewar airport model, which is few kilometres away.

As per reports, the heliport will be set up in Sector 151A, near the Yamuna Expressway at a land parcel of 9.35 acres in Kambakshpur village.

Moreover, an equity of Rs 43 crore will be needed for the project and the agency will share its revenue with the Authority and the highest bidder who qualifies in the bidding exercise will be selected.

The Noida Authority is also planning to develop the heliport with four aprons that will have a capacity of housing 10 helicopters at any time. The working executives and travellers can use the heliport for helicopter service to reach the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and IGI International Airport in Delhi. Moreover, shuttle services to nearby tourist destinations will also be planned by the Noida Authority.

Salient feature of heliport: