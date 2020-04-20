Reacting over the same, a Chinese embassy spokesperson asserted that the new policy introducing “additional barriers” was also against the consensus arrived at the G20 grouping to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory and transparent environment for investment. Also Read - Coronavirus: Yuzvendra Chahal's Latest TikTok Video With Sister During COVID-19 Lockdown is Hilarious | WATCH

Furthermore, Beijing hoped that New Delhi would revise ‘discriminatory practices’, treat investments from different countries equally.

About India’s Revised FDI Norms

As per the revised FDI norms, a non-resident entity can invest in India, subject to FDI Policy except in those sectors/activities which are prohibited. However, an entity of a country, which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the Government route.

Further, a citizen of Pakistan or an entity incorporated in Pakistan can invest only under the Government route, in sectors/activities other than defence, space, atomic energy and sectors/activities prohibited for foreign investment, it said.

The earlier FDI policy was limited to allowing only Bangladesh and Pakistan via the government route in all sectors. The revised rule has now brought companies from China under the government route filter.