New Delhi: The government data on Friday showed the industrial output registered a rise of 1.8 per cent in November, on account of growth in the manufacturing sector. This comes after industrial output suffered three months of contraction.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the growth in the manufacturing sector was 2.7 per cent as against a contraction of 0.7 per cent in the same month last year.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 0.2 per cent in November 2018.

Electricity generation turned negative (-) 5 per cent as against a growth of 5.1 per cent in November 2018.

The mining sector output decelerated to 1.7 per cent from 2.7 per cent in the year ago month.

The IIP growth during April-November period of the current fiscal came in at 0.6 per cent, down from 5 per cent in the same period of 2018-19.

