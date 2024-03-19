By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India’s Outward FDI Rises To $3.05 Billion In February
Mumbai: India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose by 7.8 percent to $3.05 billion year-on-year in February 2024, compared to $2.83 billion in February 2023, according to the latest data released by the RBI on Monday.
However, sequentially, the figure jumped by 38.4 percent from $2.19 billion in January 2024, the figures showed.
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components — equity, loans, and guarantees.
The equity commitments declined to $502.13 million in February 2024 from $776.79 million in February 2023.
It was also lower than the $764.29 million recorded in January 2024.
The loan commitments declined to $251.08 million in February 2024 from $334.75 million in February 2023 and $306.59 million in January 2024.
The guarantees issued during February 2024 jumped to $2.72 billion from $1.72 billion in February 2023 and $2.19 billion in January 2024.
