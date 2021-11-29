New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been working out a phased implementation strategy for the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Government of India today stated in Parliament. India’s central bank has been examining use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for the introduction of CBDC with little or no disruption, the Union Ministry of Finance said in a written reply in Lok Sabha during the first day of Winter Session of Parliament, as per an ANI report.Also Read - Centre to Introduce Cryptocurrency Bill 2021 in Winter Session Of Parliament, Seeks To Create Official Digital Currency

Digital Currency In India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led Ministry of Finance said that the introduction of CBDC has potential to provide a number of benefits.

These benefits are reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, and reduced settlement risk, the Ministry of Finance said.

Also the introduction of CBDC can lead to a more robust, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option, ANI reported quoting the Finance Ministry in Lok Sabha.

The Central government's statement comes at a time when a Bill seeking to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India is all set to be tabled in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, however, allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its usage, as per an IANS report.

The government’s objective is “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had earlier said that all democratic countries need to work together on cryptocurrency and ensure that it does not end up in the wrong hands.