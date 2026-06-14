‘India’s priority is technology for humanity and human-centric innovation’: PM Modi at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France

PM Modi identified artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, space technologies and advanced materials as key technologies that will shape humanity's future.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of the ‘Bharat Innovates’ event in Nice, France, on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

New Delhi: Highlighting India’s growing appeal as a global investment and innovation destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country’s growth is driven by talent, scale, stability and reforms.

India Offers Immense Opportunities Across Sectors: PM Modi

PM Modi, while addressing investors and venture capital leaders at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France, said India offers immense opportunities across innovation, technology, manufacturing and emerging sectors. He invited them to ‘co-create the next chapter of global innovation’ with India.

“The conversations at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice were enriching and insightful. Engaged with investors and venture capital leaders on the immense opportunities India offers across innovation, technology, manufacturing and emerging sectors,” the Prime Minister wrote on social media platform X.

The conversations at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice were enriching and insightful. Engaged with investors and venture capital leaders on the immense opportunities India offers across innovation, technology, manufacturing and emerging sectors. India’s growth is powered by talent,… pic.twitter.com/kHqvORsCMA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026

Current Decade Defined By Both Disruption And Development: PM Modi

He said India has emerged as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment and innovation, backed by a strong foundation of talent, scale, stability and policy reforms. “India’s growth is powered by talent, scale, stability and reform, making it an attractive destination for investment and innovation,” the Prime Minister noted.

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Meanwhile, addressing the gathering at Bharat Innovates 2026, PM Modi said the current decade is defined by both disruption and development.

“The world is witnessing unprecedented challenges due to conflicts and the growing impact of climate change, but these challenges are also creating significant opportunities for innovation and progress,” he noted.

‘Technologies That Will Shape Humanity’s Future’

The Prime Minister identified artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, space technologies and advanced materials as key technologies that will shape humanity’s future.

Describing them as the next chapter of human civilisation, PM Modi said every technological revolution brings new opportunities as well as new responsibilities.

“The world today is looking for technologies that are trusted, inclusive, human-centric and focused on global good,” the Prime Minister noted.

He said India’s priority is “technology for humanity” and human-centric innovation, which has remained the foundation of the country’s digital revolution and digital public infrastructure.

Emmanuel Macron Congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a historic achievement. His remarks at the ‘ Bharat Innovates 2026’ forum were met with applause from the audience.

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Macron, who inaugurated the event alongside PM Modi and addressed the innovators and industrialists present, turning to PM Modi, said, “I express my gratitude not only for your visit here but also congratulate you on a special achievement. Just a few days ago, you became India’s longest-serving Prime Minister since independence.”

Praising this milestone, he added, “This is a historic achievement that reflects not only your personal leadership and continuity but also symbolizes India’s democratic traditions and stability.”

(With IANS inputs)