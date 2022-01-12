New Delhi: India’s annual retail inflation accelerated to 5.59 per cent in December from 4.91 per cent in the previous month, pushed up by rising prices of manufactured items, government data released on Wednesday showed. Separately, India’s factory output, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), also witnessed a growth of 1.4 per cent in November, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Wednesday.Also Read - Centre Extends Deadline for Filing Income Tax Returns Till March 15 | Details Here