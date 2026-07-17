India’s rupee situation normal, economy remains strong amid weak monsoon fears: What RBI Governor said on India’s fundamentals

Highlighting resilient service exports and foreign inflows, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra declared that India's economy is strongly positioned to navigate West Asia tensions and potential monsoon deficits.

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RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: In a significant national development, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra declared on Friday that India’s economic fundamentals remain robust amid the West Asia war and the fears of weakened monsoon. The RBI chief has mentioned that the Indian economy is showing a steady pace of expansion despite mounting global geopolitical tensions from the West Asia crisis. Addressing concerns over a strengthening US dollar, Malhotra reassured that the Indian rupee’s performance remains normal and resilient. While acknowledging risks like the West Asia conflict and a potentially weak monsoon, he emphasized that strong services exports, rising remittance inflows, and record foreign direct investment will keep the external sector stable.

Central bank chief highlights India’s external economic buffer

According to reports, the central bank chief highlighted that India’s external economic buffer is well-fortified against these global challenges. Newly implemented trade agreements are set to kick in and boost outbound shipments, working alongside record-high foreign direct investments and steady remittance inflows to help the domestic market absorb external shocks and maintain its strong growth trajectory.

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RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on impact of West Asia on Indian economy?

“After the war in West Asia, the dollar has become strong. The currencies of many countries have weakened. If we look at it from a global perspective, India’s rupee situation can be considered normal,” the RBI governor observed.

The RBI governor also cited recent government measures to ease foreign investment in government securities, rising services exports and remittances, as well as trade agreements with the UK and ongoing negotiations with the European Union and the US, as steps which would bolster the country’s balance of payments.

What RBI said on challenges for the Indian economy?

“However, challenges for the economy remain, and policymakers need to stay in a “wait and watch mode, he added. Referring to the elevated inflation level which is currently hovering at 4 per cent, he said, “recent price pressures were largely driven by supply-side factors.”

The RBI has left its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent so far this year as it maintains a delicate balance between ensuring economic growth with price stability. Global oil prices have surged again as the US and Iran have resumed hostilities, with ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz coming to a near-halt again.

(With inputs from agencies)