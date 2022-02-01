New Delhi: According to the recently released Economic Survey, India has more females as compared to males. The number of females per 1,000 males has increased from 991 in 2015-16 to 1,020 in 2019-21. The sex ratio at birth has also increased from 919 in 2015-16 to 929 in 2019-21.Also Read - Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Union Budget Shortly

To prevent gender-biased sex-selective elimination and survival and protection of the girl child, the government has made specific interventions through the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (BBBP) scheme.

According to media reports, the Sex ratio at birth for children born in the last five years has improved in 2019-21 from 2015-16 in all states except for Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Meghalaya, Goa and Nagaland.

Total Fertility Rate Down

The total fertility rate (TFR), which is the average number of children per woman, has also come down to 2 in 2019-21 from 2.2 in 2015-16, according to the survey. It is also called Replacement Rate.

The total fertility rate has even come down below the replacement level of fertility (2.1 children per woman) in the country, the Survey said. In all the states and UTs except for Manipur, Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, the replacement level of fertility has been achieved.

This fall has been attributed to the increasing use of contraceptives, especially the modern methods, better family planning, and girl education have possibly contributed to the decline in the fertility rate.

