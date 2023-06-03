Home

India’s Stock Market Attracts Record Foreign Investment in May

May saw more than 43,000 crore invested by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian shares, which is a record high compared to the prior nine months.

New Delhi: May saw more than 43,000 crore invested by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Indian shares, which is a record high compared to the prior nine months. Foreign investors have been buyers across industries as a result of the large investment made in financial services companies. If the FPI trend persists, which is likely to happen soon, the Nifty 50 might surpass its prior high.

The overall amount of FPI inflow into Indian stocks in May was 43,838 crore, according to NSDL data. This buying level is not just the largest since November of last year, it is also the greatest monthly purchase of 2023.

“FPIs were aggressive buyers in the Market in May having invested ₹43838 crores through the stock market and primary market put together (Source: NSDL). A survey among foreign portfolio investors showed that India is now the consensus overweight among all emerging markets. In May, India attracted the largest investment among all emerging markets, and FPIs were sellers in China,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

According to him, FPIs are expected to continue investing in India in June as well because recent GDP data and high frequency indicators show that the country’s economy is strong and growing. The industries garnering significant investments include those in finance, cars, telecom, and construction.

Moreover, FPI inflow in April was $11.631 billion compared to $7.936 billion in March. To be more specific, the major investment made by US-based GQG Partners in the Adani Group entities in March was the main factor driving the investment.

For a comparison, FPIs had purchased Indian equities for a total of 35,748 crore this year.

