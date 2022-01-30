New Delhi: Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have been the backbone of the Indian economy. From government schemes like Jan Dhan etc to zero balance accounts of the lower-middle class of the country, PSBs have always been at the forefront since their nationalisation. During the Covid-19 pandemic too, PSBs coupled with the NPCI made digital transactions easier. This helped the government to transfer money directly to the people under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT Scheme).Also Read - SBI Withdraws ‘Unfit’ Guidelines For Pregnant Women Employees After Controversy

Recently, the 10th installment of the PM KISAN Scheme was also directly transferred to the farmers’ accounts via the DBT scheme. Apart from this, Ujjwala Yojana has been a big success due to PSBs only. Also Read - Industry Wants Government To Make Pharma Sector Investments More Attractive: Report

Here we look at the top 10 PSBs of India according to the assets held by them. Also Read - Budget 2022: What Does Agriculture Sector Expect From Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget?

State Bank of India (SBI)

You guessed it right. According to a latest report by RBI, SBI has the maximum assets in the country. It has Rs 45.34 lakh crore worth of assets. This includes Rs 23,403 crore as cash in hand Rs 1.89 lakh crore as balances with the RBI. Interestingly, SBI also has the highest investments in India by any PSB, over Rs 13 lakh crore.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Next on the list is PNB. It has total assets worth Rs 12.6 lakh crores. The RBI report said that the bank has Rs 247 crores as cash in hand and Rs 40 thousand crores with the RBI. It also has fixed assets worth Rs 11,000 crore. Along with this, the bank has close to Rs 4 lakh crore as the investment inside India.

Bank of Baroda (BoB)

BoB ranks third in the list of assets held by PSBs in India. According to RBI, BoB has Rs 11.5 lakh crores worth of assets. This includes cash in hand of Rs 4,000 crores and Rs 34,660 crores as the balance with the RBI. Bob has over Rs 2.48 lakh crores worth of investments in India.

Canara Bank

Canara bank ranks fourth in the list but it is not far behind Bank of Baroda. It has total assets worth Rs 11.53 lakh crores. Out of this, Rs 4,400 crores is in the form of cash in hand, which is more than BoB. The bank has fixed assets worth Rs 11,000 crores and Rs 2.58 lakh crore worth of investments in India.

Union Bank of India (UBI)

UBI has Rs 10.71 lakh crores worth of assets. The bank has Rs 3,700 crores in the form of cash in hand and Rs 7,300 crores worth of fixed assets in the country. The bank also owns Rs 1,400 crores worth of government security. Its investments in India value around Rs 3.28 lakh crores.

Bank of India (BoI)

Bank of India ranks sixth in this list of banks. It has assets worth Rs 7.25 lakh crores. This includes Rs 3,300 crores as cash in hand and Rs 57,400 crores as balance with the RBI. BoI has investments of Rs 1.80 lakh crores in India.

Indian Bank

Next on the list comes the Indian Bank. It has Rs 6.26 lakh crores worth of assets. This includes cash in hand of Rs 1,600 crores and Rs 25,880 as balances with the RBI. IB has also invested over Rs 1.74 lakh crores in India.

Central Bank of India

Central Bank comes at the 8th spot on the list. It has total assets worth Rs 3.69 lakh crores. This includes Rs 1,400 crores as cash in hand and Rs 30,700 crores as balances with the RBI. The bank also has investments worth Rs 1.48 lakh crores in India. Also, the bank holds fixed assets worth Rs 5,100 crores.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

IoB has assets worth Rs 2.74 lakh crores. Out of this, Rs 959 crores is in the form of cash in hand and Rs 11,220 crores as balance with the RBI. The bank has Rs 91,000 crores worth of investments in India. Also, IoB has Rs 7,300 crores worth of fixed assets in its finances.

UCO Bank

UCO bank ranks tenth in the list of PSBs, according to the assets held by them. It has total assets worth Rs 2.53 lakh crores. Cash in hand of UCO Bank is close to Rs 809 crores and it has Rs 91,500 worth of investment in India. The bank also has Rs 8,635 crores with the RBI and it paid a tax of Rs 47 crores in the previous year.