New Delhi: As the mounting home loan rates keep home buyers in India under pressure, Ahmedabad remains the most affordable city on the list of major cities in the country. According to the Affordability Index by Knight Frank India, the city is most affordable based on the average equated monthly instalment (EMI) to income ratio of the residents. In Ahmedabad, the ratio stands at 22 per cent. Interestingly, the city has stayed at the top of the list since 2019.

The index also talked about other major cities in India including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru and NCR. Mumbai emerged as the costliest city to live in India, as per the report. Pune was the second most affordable city and Chennai followed in a close third.

Top 5 Most Affordable Cities In India

The report conducted a survey only on the major cities in the country. Yet, the list of top 5 cities based on affordability is as follows:

Ahmedabad

Pune

Chennai

Bengaluru

NCR

Mumbai and Hyderabad were the costliest major cities to live in. The affordability index has improved since 2010, yet buying a home in these cities is likely to bring the home buyers to sweat.

Home Buying Has Become Cheaper Since 2010

The report also said that home buying in India has become easier and more affordable since 2010 in India. This is primarily due to easy home loan interest rates. Since the 2008 crisis, the interest rates have remained low, keeping the EMIs cheaper.

For Ahmedabad, the index has improved from 46 per cent in 2010 to 22 per cent in 2021. For Mumbai, the rating has improved from 93 per cent to 66 per cent. Hyderabad has seen an improvement from 47 per cent to 33 per cent. Overall, home affordability in India has improved from 61 per cent to 53 per cent in just 2 years.