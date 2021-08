New Delhi: As the e-commerce sector grows in India, the value e-commerce market in the country has the potential to reach USD 40 billion by 2030, according to a report by global consulting firm Kearney. The report noted that Indian consumers have always been value conscious, and much of the overall demand is for affordable, smaller-ticket items. From a consumer’s perspective, “value” means finding affordable products while also getting acceptable quality, durability and trendiness, it said.Also Read - Steve Smith, Aaron Finch on Road to Recovery For ICC T20 World Cup