India’s Wholesale Price Inflation Falls To Almost 2-Year Low At 4.95%

New Delhi: India’s wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation for December 2022 fell to an almost two-year low of 4.95 per cent, owing to sliding food and crude as well as petroleum prices.

WPI-based inflation was 5.85 per cent in November 2022.

“The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) falls to 4.95% for December 2022 against 5.85% recorded in November 2022”, a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

“Fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals & chemical products contributed to a slide in wholesale price index-based inflation,” the statement added.

The WPI inflation slipped below the 5 per cent mark for the first time since February 2021, when it was at 4.83 per cent.