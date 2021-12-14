New Delhi: India’s annual inflation rate, based on wholesale prices, rose to 14.23 per cent in the month of November from 12.54 per cent in October, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. The Ministry attributed lift in the wholesale inflation to higher prices of various essential commodities, manufactured products and food items, on both sequential and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.Also Read - India Retail Inflation Rises To 4.91% In November. Details Inside

"The annual rate of inflation is 14.2 per cent (Provisional) for the month of November 2021 as compared to 2.29 per cent in November 2020. The high rate of inflation in November 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum and natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products, etc., as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the ministry said in its review of 'Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India' for November.

As per a Bloomberg survey, the country's wholesale inflation quickened to the fastest pace in three decades on input costs fueled by high commodity prices and supply constraints.

The official data shows that primary articles witnessed a hike of 10.34 per cent, fuel and power prices jumped at 39.8 per cent, Manufactured products rose at 11.9 per cent while the food index saw an increase of 6.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Data released on Monday showed India’s benchmark retail inflation rate in India has inched closer to 5 per cent in November and is at 4.91 per cent due to rising costs of food and commodities.