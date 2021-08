New Delhi: Wholesale Price Index India 2021: Easing prices of food products, primary articles sequentially decelerated India’s July 2021 wholesale inflation. Accordingly, the annual rate of inflation, based on wholesale prices, rose to 11.16 per cent last month from 12.07 per cent in June, as per and IANS report.Also Read - Amid Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty Makes Her First Public Appearance, Addresses 'Negative Thoughts'