India’s WPI Inflation Cools Down To A 25-Month Low In February

WPI-based inflation stood at 4.73 per cent in January, 4.95 per cent in December 2022, 5.85 per cent in November last year, and 13.43 per cent in February 2022.

New Delhi: India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased to 3.85 per cent in February on an annual basis from 4.73 per cent in January, stated provisional data from the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday. This is the ninth straight month of decline in WPI-based inflation.

Inflation in food articles, however, rose to 3.81 per cent in February, as against 2.38 per cent in January.

“Decline in the rate of inflation in February 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, non-food articles, food products, minerals, computer, electronic & optical products, chemicals & chemical products, electrical equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers,” the commerce and industry ministry said.

Inflation in pulses was 2.59 per cent, while in vegetables was (-)21.53 per cent. Inflation in oil seeds was (-)7.38 per cent in February 2023.

Fuel and power basket inflation eased to 14.82 per cent from 15.15 per cent in the preceding month. In manufactured products it was 1.94 per cent, against 2.99 per cent in January.

The dip in WPI comes in line with a cooling down of retail inflation, the data of which was released on Monday. The CPI-based inflation declined to 6.44 per cent in February as against 6.52 per cent in January.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), after its monetary policy review last month, had hiked key interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent, saying core inflation still remains sticky.

