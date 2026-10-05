Airfare to rise? IndiGo to hike fuel surcharge on Domestic and International flights from THIS date

In a communication to airlines on October 1, MIAL said it had convened a meeting with them on September 16 but a number of them did not participate in the meeting and they were also asked to submit their proposed transition plans by September 25.

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Indigo flight

New Delhi: IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, on Monday announced a hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights in the wake of rising jet fuel prices. The revised charges will be effective from October 6 and will push airfares higher. As per the statement released by the airlines, the quantum of hike ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 350 for domestic flights depending on distance. The hike in surcharge has also been effected for international flights.

IndiGo said the continuous rise in fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14 per cent, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade. “Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) makes up a significant share of airlines’ operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines’ cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo,” the statement said.

In view of the situation, the airline said it has marginally re-calibrated its fuel charges across its domestic as well as international flights.

Airlines need to cut 265 weekly international flights connecting Mumbai airport

Foreign and Indian airlines will have to reduce a total of 265 weekly international flights to Mumbai airport from October 25 as the airport operator prepares for the redevelopment of Terminal 1, according to sources.

Mumbai International Airport, one of the busiest in the country, has two terminals — T1 and T2. While T1 is used for domestic operations, international flights operate from T2. The vacated slots at T2 will be used by domestic airlines as T1 will be closed for renovation.

MIAL, part of the Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), has already communicated to the 46 airlines to effect a 33 per cent cut in international departure slots at the airport with effect from 11.59 pm on October 25.

At present, a total of 46 airlines operate 770 weekly international flights from T2 and from October 25, which is also the start of the winter schedule, MIAL has asked carriers to temporarily discontinue 265 weekly overseas services, according to the sources.

The vacated international departure slots at T2 will be used to facilitate the transition of domestic traffic from T1.

With the planned partial discontinuation of international services from October 25, IndiGo and Air India will have to cut 74 and 33 weekly overseas flights, respectively, from the Mumbai airport, as per the sources.

Currently, IndiGo has 224 weekly international flights from Mumbai while Air India operates 100 weekly overseas flights.

Akasa Air, Air India Express, and SpiceJet have to reduce 11, 7, and 5 international flights, respectively.