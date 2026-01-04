Home

Indigo Airline fiasco report submitted to DGCA; Advisory regarding lithium batteries issued

The DGCA has issued a new advisory regarding the safety of lithium batteries on aircraft, which came into effect in December.

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received the report of the inquiry committee formed to investigate the recent technical disruption at Indigo Airlines. He said that the points mentioned in the report are being thoroughly examined. If necessary, the DGCA will also seek additional information and clarification from the airline. A ​​decision on any action will be taken only after the entire investigation process is complete.

‘Safety Of Passengers And Aircraft Is Paramount’

Ram Mohan Naidu clarified that the safety of passengers and aircraft is paramount when formulating every aviation rule. The DGCA does not make hasty decisions, especially regarding sensitive items like power banks and lithium batteries. Extensive research is conducted, and the opinions of technical experts are sought.

Rules Aligned With International Standards

The Minister stated that most of the DGCA’s rules are formulated in accordance with the global standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). These rules are discussed with experts and stakeholders worldwide. Once a rule is finalized, strict adherence to it becomes essential to ensure safety.

New Advisory On Lithium Batteries

The DGCA has issued a new advisory regarding the safety of lithium batteries on aircraft, which came into effect in December. It emphasizes that airlines must conduct safety risk assessments for carrying lithium batteries, raise passenger awareness through onboard announcements, and prevent incidents of fire caused by power banks and electronic devices. It also mandates strict monitoring of power banks and spare batteries in cabin baggage, a review of cabin crew training, and advising passengers to immediately report any overheating or smoke from their devices.

