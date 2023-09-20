Home

Business

Attention, IndiGo Passengers! You Will Get Complimentary Glass Of Beverage on Flights Only If…

Attention, IndiGo Passengers! You Will Get Complimentary Glass Of Beverage on Flights Only If…

Following the complaint of former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP member Swapan Dasgupta, IndiGo Airlines has announced that they are stopping the sale of canned beverages and will also be giving a complimentary glass of coke or juice to passengers but on one condition..

Representative Image (Photo Courtesy_PTI)

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines has announced on Tuesday, that the onboard menu of the flights will now not include canned beverages; the airlines is stopping the sale of aerated drinks/juice cans after a complaint was raised by a BJP member and former Rajya Sabha MP, Swapan Dasgupta. The airlines has announced that apart from stopping the sale, they will also have a provision of a complimentary glass of coke or juice for the passengers; but that will be done on only one condition. The BJP member had complained about not being able to buy a beverage alone as it is mandatory for passengers to buy something to eat. By when will this change be implemented, what was the complaint raised by the former MP and what condition has been put by the airlines for complimentary beverages..

Trending Now

IndiGo Stops Sale Of Canned Beverages, Offers Complimentary Drink

As mentioned above, the IndiGo Airlines has announced that they are stopping the sale of canned beverages in th flight. The airlines has also announced that they will be serving a complimentary glass of juice or coke to passengers on all flights, but on one condition. The complimentary drink will be given only when a passenger buys a snack. Against the backdrop of the complaint raised by a BJP member, an IndiGo spokesperson on Tuesday said the airline has revamped its services to provide an efficient, sustainable, and affordable snack experience.

You may like to read

‘This initiative aligns with our commitment to Go Green, as it has saved thousands of cans from being thrown away,’ the spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson said it has discontinued serving beverages in cans. However, the airline did not mention from when it has discontinued serving beverages in cans onboard flights.

Passengers can now enjoy complimentary beverage with any snack they purchase. The official statement said, ”Previously, our menu included cashews (Rs 200) and a coke (Rs 100), with the total being charged at Rs 300. Our updated menu now offers any munchy paired and a glass of juice or coke at Rs 200 (the beverage is complimentary). Our buy-on-board service is entirely optional for customers to exercise their choice.’

Complaint Raised By BJP Member Swapan Dasgupta

BJP member and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta had recently complained that one cannot buy a soft drink in an IndiGo flight and said the airline must stop squeezing passengers through all sorts of extras. A post regarding the same was put up by the former Rajya Sabha MP on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

I discovered in mid-air on an Indigo flight that you can’t buy a soft drink. The airline has made it obligatory to also buy a snack, regardless of whether you want it or not. This is coercion and I urge minister @JM_Scindia to restore the principles le of choice to fliers.… — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) September 18, 2023

Swapan Dasgupta had also tagged the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. There was no response from the minister to the post.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES