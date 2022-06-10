New Delhi: As the flight operations are steadily recovering, India’s largest airline IndiGo on Friday announced restoring the flying allowance of its pilots to pre-pandemic levels. The airline in a statement said it will reinstate layover and deadhead allowances for pilots from July 31.Also Read - Pooja Hegde Slams IndiGo Staff For 'Threatening Her to Deplane', Airline Apologises

The airline, which had done a partial reinstatement of salary for pilots, is yet to restore pre-covid salaries of the employees. Other allowances such as night and over time allowances are also yet to be restored.

The pilots and cabin crew members many times have to layover in other cities during a long flight. For the staff staying back in the layover city, many allowances are offered to them along with a hotel stay for the time they are in the layover city.

Another allowance is given when a pilot or flight attendant who is deadheading on board a flight is paid allowances. This allowance is given when the staff is traveling to a destination to be repositioned as part of an on-duty assignment.

It must be noted that IndiGo had suspended all these allowances when flight services were severely affected including a two-month-long shutdown due to the impact of Covid pandemic.

The airline in a statement said it was working on launching a Forex Card for crews and Zonal Employee Discount (ZED) through which staff members can travel on discounted tickets on partner airlines.

“We are in an inflationary environment, we have gone through a very difficult period, first off pay cuts and then not full restoration of pay. But I will say this, our heart is with the employees. We want to do the right thing for them, we would love to give them more pay raises so our heart is with them, but our head has to work in terms of let’s be profitable,” IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta was quoted as saying by Business Standard.