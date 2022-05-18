New Delhi: IndiGo on Wednesday appointed Pieter Elbers as Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approvals, the company said in a stock exchange filing. As per the statement from the company, Pieter Elbers will join IndiGo on October 1, 2022. “Elbers succeeds Ronojoy Dutta (71) who has decided to retire on September 30, 2022, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent Covid period,” the airline said.Also Read - Indigo 'Inappropriately Handled' Child With Special Needs at Ranchi Airport, Says DGCA

In response to his appointment, Elbers said in a statement that what IndiGo’s employees and leadership have jointly built, since its start 16 years ago, is, by any standard, truly impressive. “I am very honoured and do look forward to build upon this, working together with the entire IndiGo team. I am delighted to become a part of the next stage of IndiGo’s incredible journey, further fulfilling the vision of what the airline can do and will be for its customers and for India,” he added. Also Read - Cyclone Asani: Nearly 30 Flights Cancelled at Vizag Airport | See Full List

Who is Pieter Elbers?

Pieter Elbers has since 2014 served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of Executive Committee of the Air France – KLM Group.

Pieter Elbers began his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time and he has held several managerial positions in both The Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece and Italy.

After returning to The Netherlands, Pieter Elbers was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Network & Alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer.

Born in Schiedam, The Netherlands, Pieter Elbers received a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics Management and a Master’s Degree in Business Economics.