New Delhi: The 13th-anniversary sale of IndiGo airline has begun with discounted fares on nearly 10 lakh seats for both domestic and international destinations. Passengers must book soon as the offer stands ends on August 4.

The discounted all-inclusive fares on IndiGo airlines is pegged at a starting price of Rs 999 for domestic flights and Rs 3,499 for international flights. This offer is available for those who wish to travel between August 15 and March 31, 2020, on 56 domestic and 19 international destinations, stated the airline.

An IndiGo advertisement stated, “This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference. The offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.”

It’s our 13th anniversary, so, the treat is on us! With fares as low as INR999*, we want you all to hop in and join the celebration! Book now https://t.co/F7cUU4lCgB pic.twitter.com/lWkOGkK0Jk — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 31, 2019

Besides, passengers are entitled to receive a cashback of 20% till Rs 1,000 by using Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards on a minimum transaction value of Rs 4,000. On international flight bookings, passengers are granted a cashback of Rs 2,000 through YES Bank credit cards on a minimum transaction value of Rs 10,000.

IndiGo has a market share of almost 50% in India, offering around 1,400 daily flights. On the financial front, India’s biggest airline by market share earned its highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,203 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20. The company’s profit grew from Rs 27.8 crore Rs 1,203.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Currently, IndiGo is rapidly expanding its international presence. It will soon make its presence in China’s Chengdu, Singapore, Bangkok and Yangon. Notably, the daily non-stop flights between Delhi-Chengdu-Delhi will be effective on September 15, 2019. The airline has already expanded its flight services to Jeddah, Dubai and Kuwait in the Middle East sector. Besides, the airline has been growing its fleet size as well, by adding at least one aircraft every week. IndiGo has a fleet of over 230 aircraft including A320ceos, A320neos, A321neo and ATRs.