Home

Business

IndiGo Big Update: Airline Clarifies Web Check-in Not Mandatory | Read Statement Here

IndiGo Big Update: Airline Clarifies Web Check-in Not Mandatory | Read Statement Here

Go First, which stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, will not be having any operations during the winter schedule.

New Delhi: IndiGo on Saturday issued a statement on web check-in and advised that though it is not a mandatory requirement, it does allow “hassle-free experience” for commuters. “Web check-in is not a mandatory requirement, however, for a hassle-free flight experience, we recommend our customers to web check-in in advance. Web check-in allows customers to have a smooth experience at the airport,” Indigo said on X (Formally Twitter).

Trending Now

In a separate news, Indian airlines, last week said it will operate a total of 23,732 flights every week during the winter schedule, which is 8 per cent higher than the year-ago period, amid rising air traffic demand. The winter schedule 2023 — effective from October 29 to March 30 next year — for the scheduled carriers has been approved by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

You may like to read

#6ETravelAdvisory: Web check-in is not a mandatory requirement, however, for a hassle-free flight experience, we recommend our customers to web check-in in advance. Web check-in allows customers to have a smooth experience at the airport. #goIndiGo — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 28, 2023

Go First, which stopped flying from May 3 and is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, will not be having any operations during the winter schedule. The DGCA on Monday said there will be “23,732 departures per week which have been finalised to/from 118 airports” as the winter schedule 2023.

In the winter schedule 2022, there were 21,941 weekly flights from 106 airports, reflecting an 8.16 per cent increase in the number of flights. According to the DGCA, out of the 118 airports, Bhatinda, Jaisalmer, Ludhiana, Nanded, Shivamogga, Salem, Utkela, Hindon and Ziro are the new airports proposed for operations by the scheduled airlines.

In the summer schedule 2023, there were 22,907 departures per week from 110 airports. Compared to these numbers, there will be an increase of 3.60 per cent in the count of weekly flights in the winter schedule 2023. IndiGo will be operating the maximum number of 13,119 weekly domestic flights in the winter schedule this year, marking a 30.08 per cent jump compared to the year-ago period.

Air India will have 18.94 per cent more weekly flights at 2,367 in the latest winter schedule compared to the same period a year ago. Air India Express and AirAsia India (now called AIX Connect) will together operate 1,940 weekly flights in this year’s winter schedule.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.