IndiGo Cancels Deogarh Flight For 2nd Day Running, Passengers Stage Huge Protests At Delhi Airport

The passengers raised huge protests demanding answers, clarifications, and updates from the IndiGo staff.

IndiGo Deogarh Flight: Air carrier IndiGo is in the news again, just a day after the Baku incident came to light on Tuesday. Now, on Wednesday, IndiGo, the leading airline in the country cancelled its flight to Deoghar for the second day in a row resulting in chaos at Terminal 2 of the Delhi airport.

IndiGo flight 6E2198 was scheduled to depart from Delhi for Deoghar in Jharkhand at 1100 hrs but reportedly got cancelled for the second day in a row following which the passengers raised huge protests demanding answers, clarifications, and updates from the IndiGo staff.

The airline staff failed to provide any convincing answers to the agitated passengers, said the officials.

The main hall of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 saw passengers protesting angrily over IndiGo’s cancellation of the Deogarh flight as they were joined by other angry and frustrated passengers and the situation went out of hand.

One of the passengers, who was left high and dry after the Deogarh flight was canceled on Wednesday, said, “My father is critically ill. I was supposed to reach Deoghar to be with him. However, I was told that the flight was cancelled.”

Meanwhile, reports say that more than 50 flights were delayed earlier on Wednesday due to the thick fog in the national capital.

On Tuesday it was reported that an IndiGo plane headed for Baku, the Capital of Azerbaijan, took off without ATC clearances on 29 January, Monday following which the aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded a pilot for allegedly taking off the Baku-bound IndiGo plane without Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) clearances following which Indigo assured of taking appropriate action.

(With ANI inputs)

