Home

Business

IndiGo Co-Founder’s Family May Sell Stake Up To 8% Worth Rs 75 Billion: Report

IndiGo Co-Founder’s Family May Sell Stake Up To 8% Worth Rs 75 Billion: Report

As of March 31, Rakesh Gangwal and his wife, Shobha Gangwal, hold 13.23 per cent and 2.99 per cent respectively in InterGlobe, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.5 per cent stake, according to exchange data.

IndiGo Co-Founder's Family May Sell Stake Up To 8% Worth Rs 75 Billion: Report (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s family is likely to sell between 5 per cent -8 per cent stake in the Indian airline’s parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), worth upto 75 billion rupees ($909.58 million), CNBC Awaaz said in a report, citing sources.

As of March 31, Rakesh Gangwal and his wife, Shobha Gangwal, hold 13.23 per cent and 2.99 per cent respectively in InterGlobe, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.5 per cent stake, according to exchange data.

You may like to read

As per the report, the Gangwal family will likely sell stakes in block deals when the lock-in for shares opens on 15 July 2023.

Shobha Gangwal had cut her stake in the company by over 4 per cent in February.

In February 2022, when he resigned from the company’s board, Rakesh Gangwal said that he would cut his stake in the airline over five years.

Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, who co-founded IndiGo in 2006, fell out in early 2020 when the former sought to modify certain rules in the company’s articles of association.

Shares of the company, which are up over 19 per cent year to date, fell as much as 3.1 per cent after the stake sale report.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.