Domestic Flights Latest News: Days after the government resumed domestic flight operations, IndiGo, India's largest passenger airline has launched a flexible payment scheme via which travelers can buy tickets for domestic flights by paying only 10% of the total fare. 'Flex Pay' is a flexible payment option available to customers to enable them to defer the payment for a booking on an IndiGo domestic flight for a period of up to fifteen (15) days from the date of booking,, by paying a minimal amount.

You can secure your booking by paying only 10% of the total fare amount with minimum INR 400.

Balance payment can be made up to 15 days from the date of booking or 15 days before the date of departure whichever is earlier.

So how flexible payment scheme works?

Step 1: Choose preferred flight

Step 2: Select your onward and return flight option and continue.

Step 3: Select Flex Pay option

Step 4: Apply it on your booking to avail the benefits.

Eligibility

Flex Pay will be applicable on bookings made through IndiGo’s website, www.goindigo.in (through web anonymous and web member), for all scheduled domestic flights only, provided that, there is a minimum period of fifteen (15) days between the date of booking and the date of departure of the flight.

This option is applicable to only a limited number of seats per flight. Notably, this scheme remains subject to the availability of the seats.

The Flex Pay option will not be available for certain fares determined at IndiGo’s discretion, including fares for armed forces and group bookings.

Can I reschedule my booking?

A booking made using the Flex Pay option cannot be modified, until payments for all outstanding amounts due for such booking have made by the customer before the expiry of the Flex Pay Period.